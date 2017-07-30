TOP STORIES
too many nations are plaqued by problems that condem their people to poverty.no country is goin to create wealth if its leaders exploit the economy to enrich themselves.By: Baba Usman,Kaduna Ni
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Ghanaian Singer Unyce Music Rebrands To “Euyu”
Sultry singer UNYCE MUSIC has rebranded thus changing her stage name to “EUYU”.
The rebranding was necessary because of brand conflict in the music industry.
In an interview with Odarteygh.com the sultry singer said, ” I had to rebrand because it got to my notice that a singer in the industry bears a similar name to mine thus creating a conflict between my brand and hers. Ghanaians will not be able to identify my brand easily thus the rebranding for easy identification”.
UNYCE music now EuYu has songs to her credit such as "Nobody Else" and "I won't lie" and she is yet to release a new song under her new brand name "EuYu"
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News