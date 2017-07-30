modernghana logo

Ghanaian Singer Unyce Music Rebrands To “Euyu”

OdarteyGH.com
1 hour ago | Music News

Sultry singer UNYCE MUSIC has rebranded thus changing her stage name to “EUYU”.

The rebranding was necessary because of brand conflict in the music industry.

In an interview with Odarteygh.com the sultry singer said, ” I had to rebrand because it got to my notice that a singer in the industry bears a similar name to mine thus creating a conflict between my brand and hers. Ghanaians will not be able to identify my brand easily thus the rebranding for easy identification”.

UNYCE music now EuYu has songs to her credit such as "Nobody Else" and "I won't lie" and she is yet to release a new song under her new brand name "EuYu"

Img-20170728-wa0111

