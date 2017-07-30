TOP STORIES
KNUST Yields Another Music Star Dawn ODG After Mr Eazi.
Mr Eazi an Afrobeats Musician who had his tertiary Education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have been one of the successful outputs when it comes to music in the world today.
He recently declared himself the second bestselling artiste in West Africa and the only person ahead of him is label mate, Wizkid ,which proves he has been over the higher jumps in the local and international Music market.
Another pop out star Dawn ODG who has immersed in to the music stream in Ghana with brilliant ideas which got him trending all over is a Ghanaian Hip hop/Afrobeats Artiste.
He is an Engineering student just like Mr Eazi but in the field of Computer where as Mr. Eazi was in the Mechanical field.
Victory Kwame Gadossey known by stage name Dawn ODG is also the CEO of Make It Work Technologies & Unbeatable Music Recording Studio ,offering Computer Engineering at KNUST.
He is currently set to release his next single "Ebony Reigns"(crush) which he claims is going to take Ghana Music to Another level.
Kate Ansu |Official Publicist for Dawn ODG
