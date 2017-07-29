TOP STORIES
New Music: The Reapers Choir’s Brand New Afrobeats Single 'The Only One'' (Audio + Video)
The brand new dance track “THE ONLY ONE (OKAN SOSO)” from the award winning all-female gospel choir, The Reapers Choir, is out now on all major online outlets.
The official video to the track is also out on Vevo and YouTube.
The much-anticipated track The Only One (Okan Soso) has created excitement around its arrival both from the general public and gospel music professionals.
Members of the public braved the rain on Saturday 22 July to participate in the choir’s open video shoot for the track. They can be seen dancing, clapping, singing and having a great time in the music video. Anu Omideyi, the choir director says, “We were scared the rain would halt the shoot but the people who came danced right through it. The video actually looks like it was a bright sunny day. We had all ages ranging from children to pensioners and we had a fabulous time.”
The contagious joy in the video had an immediate effect on wider audiences, promoting 20,000 views between Facebook and Instagram in three days of a 30-second promotional teaser for the video. Viewers and listeners have been asking radio stations to play the track and have been looking forward to the day of release.
The choir is delighted at this response. “The song is about worshipping the only God but it’s also about having fun whilst doing so. We want it and the video to make people dance like David in the Bible danced - extravagantly and with everything we have - regardless of how it might make us look! We hope everybody joins in and realises that true worship can be fun too.” – Anu Omideyi.
Music professionals are also responding well. Premier Gospel, one of the UK’s leading gospel music station, is set to name The Only One (Okan Soso) as “Track of the Week” for the week commencing 31 July; Ruach Radio, home station to one of the U.K.’s largest black majority churches have placed it on their rotation playlist and international radio and TV station ABN have also picked it up for rotation.
The hand-clapping, foot-stomping song was co-written by some of the members of the choir with Adeiye Odekunle and Anu Omideyi writing most of the track and Dorcas Osundun, Abigail Sarfo-Adu, Ebun Omideyi and Fiyin Odekunle contributing.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
The Only One (Okan Soso) will is available to purchase on all several media platforms including the following:
ITUNES: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-only-one-single/id1263511899?ls=1&app=itunes
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/5Z6pztDVk4OCu0rJdDWcRa
AMAZON: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Only-One-Reapers-Choir/dp/B0747Z5TYN/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&ie=UTF8&qid=1501252050&sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&keywords=The+Reapers+Choir
GOOGLE PLAY : https://play.google.com/store/music/album/The_Reapers_Choir_The_Only_One?id=Bwrdko6gc3gw3st4ed7itadxlz4&hl=en
SPIRICOCO: https://spiricoco.com/song/the-only-one/
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyT5KJIH7JI
