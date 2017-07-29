modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MUSIC: Kristalrich - African Woman

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
51 minutes ago | New Release


Iloh Nelson Emeke, a.k.a Kristalrich returns with a soft and appealing tune - "African Women". The Afro-Pop artiste based in Abuja recently offered us the Tymix engineered "One & Only", a special number still making massive waves and headlines nationwide.

Never the less, he decided to spark up more flavor to your every leisure with this mind blowing lyrical masterpiece produced by Oge Beats.

The Delta state young star against all odds, it taking his musical career to a whole new level which you can't afford not to be a part of. With this heart-warming offering going out to all African Women, Its time to get your music Libraries updated. Its Dubble D on the Mix.

DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/250928/by/rYv6WWgzH2

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

New Release

TOP STORIES

MPs immunity from arrest mantra is medieval- Kofi Bentil

6 hours ago

Be Careful Of Demons – Kwesi Botchwey

7 hours ago

quot-img-1why dwell on the past when the future is present.

By: emily fox quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line