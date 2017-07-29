TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
MUSIC: Kristalrich - African Woman
Iloh Nelson Emeke, a.k.a Kristalrich returns with a soft and appealing tune - "African Women". The Afro-Pop artiste based in Abuja recently offered us the Tymix engineered "One & Only", a special number still making massive waves and headlines nationwide.
Never the less, he decided to spark up more flavor to your every leisure with this mind blowing lyrical masterpiece produced by Oge Beats.
The Delta state young star against all odds, it taking his musical career to a whole new level which you can't afford not to be a part of. With this heart-warming offering going out to all African Women, Its time to get your music Libraries updated. Its Dubble D on the Mix.
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/250928/by/rYv6WWgzH2
