Ghana Actors Guild Donates To Veteran Actors
Samuel Fiscian led administration of the Ghana Actors Guild (GAG), on Friday July, 22 2017 reached out to some veteran actors in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti who have been off the screens for sometime now as a result of sickness or ageing.
King Brenya who is still receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) D4 ward, couldn't control his emotions and burst into tears and thanked the guild for the profound gesture.
Mr. Kwaku Twumasi, Dora Kwarteng and Mary Afriyie Forson were also visited at their various residence.
In an interview with seancitygh.com, Kalsoum sinare Baffour, the welfare officer, stated that they seek to improve the livelihoods of actors in the country.
"We were sworn in on 29th April, 2017, and as the welfare officer, I have many ambitions to improve the livelihoods of the aged actors and actresses"
"We need to celebrate them because they have paid their dues in the movie industry" she added.
On their visit, they paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Hon. Osei Asibey Antwi and the Regional Minister, but was warmly received by his deputy Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang popularly known as "The People's Mother" in his absence on an official duty in Accra.
Notable names that made it to the visit with the president are;
Kalsoum sinare Baffour (welfare officer), Nii Attram (Welfare Secretary), Emmanel Ziggy (Gen. Secretary), Micky Osei Berko aka Master Richard (Re-branding)
Oscar Provencal alias Inspector Bediako (presidential spokes person), Joseph Ofei (President's assistant), Dzifa Agbetepey (president's personal assistant and welfare assistant), Bishop Bernard Nyarko (member), Bridget Serwaah Agyemang(member) and Doctor Owusu Akyeaw (member).
