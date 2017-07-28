TOP STORIES
Feli Nuna and Mz Vee mend broken "Lynx" between them?
They were both under Lynx ENT at a point. They are both young, talented, and beautiful Voltarians but as fate would have it, one had to leave for the other to shine generating rumors that the beautiful divas; Feli Nuna and Mz Vee were at loggerheads.
Fast-forward to a few years, Mz Vee has become the toast of the industry as she is widely celebrated by the mainstream media as one of the most bankable female artiste in the country whereas Feli Nuna is still doing her best to establish herself as a powerhouse in the industry as well. Although both have been quite subtle about their alleged beef and speak highly of each other on numerous platforms, that took a sharp turn as the two made headlines for fighting over the name "Daavi" (translated as Grown Woman).
Felina Nuna as known by her fans and the media goes by the "Daavi Diva" moniker and even uses this as a signature in her songs. Mz Vee however bruised the songstress' ego when she also released a song (and album) titled "Daavi" after she graced the 2017 VGMA in a traditional outfit prompting a reaction from Feli Nuna as she tweeted saying....
‘I have been seeing somethings online but the gag is..., I am the original Daavi.’.
The two however shocked their fans as Feli Nuna made a cameo in Mz Vee's “Sing My Name” video with Mz Vee returning the favour by making a cameo in Feli's “Gelaway” video as well. If this is anything to go by, we can gladly say all is well and good between the two artistes. However, we still have to wait and see if a collaboration is on the cards.
check out "Gelaway" and "Sing My Name"
