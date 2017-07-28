TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Ex Military Officer ,Julius Marine Has Released His Latest Single Track Titled “Do The Right Thing
As someone who has interest in advising the public through his music ,’Do the right Thing’ advises especially the youth against social vices and was produced by Abea Emma.
Known in real life as Julius Akwei Brown,Julius Marine joined Ghana Army in 1977. He had great interest in music, and so learned to play Bass Guitar in school.
He got involved in competitive singing, and playing bass guitar alongside bands from the military. He was a founding member of Mighty Progression Band of the Ministry of Defense and also played various bands in the city of Accra.
Julius Marine in his school days composed songs for school band and church.
After leaving Ghana Army a couple of years ago, started serious "commercial " music recording.
Apart from ‘Do The Right Thing” which is currently enjoying airplay,Some of his compositions are:
Tribute to the late major Maxwell Mahama, Kpa Fee Mo,"Stop the wars ,Aware Pa and "Baka Beriba”
https://www.reverbnation.com/juliusakweibrownaliasmarine/song/28192257-do-the-right-thing
