Blakk Rasta Remembers Major Mahama In 'The People's Soldier' Tribute Song
Kuchoko inventor and award winning Reggae artiste;Blakk Rasta has released a touching tribute song that recounts the incident that led to the demise of late Major Mahama titled 'The People's Soldier'.
"The People's Soldier" was produced by multiple award winning sound engineer Zapp Mallet and Blakk Rasta's Herbalist Band. It was mixed by Joseph Sam 'Sarge'
Major Mahama was mistaken for an armed robber by the people of Denkyira-Obuasi and was subsequently lynched, resulting in his death.
Until he met his untimely death on May 29, 2017, Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was a Captain of the 5thh Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).
Enjoy the Audio and the lyrics of "People's Soldier" below
THE PEOPLE'S SOLDIER -
Mob Action. Military Dirge.
CHORUS:
Soldier 3X
Yei, will I see you again?
Soldier 3X
Please, come back again
Sorry sorry soldier
A you the people betray
Sorry sorry soldier
I am really crying today
STANZA 1:
My name is Major Maxwell Adam Mahama
The Army Captain on duty you brutalised, maimed and burnt right here in Ghana and not (even) Myanmar
Despite my possession of a loaded-pistol, I resisted shooting my own people when attacked
But you shot at me and hit me with all sorts of objects till I fell flat and slack
I succumbed because I saw the evil in your eyes and your thirst for blood that fateful day
Despite showing you my army ID card, you still went ahead to stab me with knives just to see me decay
I was only jogging to keep fit in order to protect you from the reckless poachers on our resources, night and day
My heart sank when I saw that little boy insult me and hit me with a cement block as I layed
As I said my last prayer, before that last cement block smashed my head, I thought of my little sons Jerry and Jayden and wife Barbara
My name is Major Maxwell Adam Mahama ....
And, for Ghana, I say a little prayer
CHORUS:
STANZA 2:
My utmost desire is that, may my sweat never be in vain
I pray that peace returns to Denkyira-Obuasi though there I was slain
I pray that Jayden and Jerry never go through the humiliation of my death
I pray that Barbara finds another good man, this she deserves right from her birth
I am so thankful for the post-humous post of an Army Major
Even though I wished I was still alive to go through this in labour
Mum, I am so sorry you could not see my remains before burial
Because I was maimed beyond recognition for real
Long live Ghana...And may the Almighty God continue to show us mercy
Long live Denkyira-Obuasi...And may God forgive you according to his love and mercy
I am the Army Captain, now a Major, slain on duty - Major Maxwell Adam Mahama
REFRAIN:
Mahama's body lies amoulding in the grave 3X
But his soul goes marching on (2X)
CHORUS:
(To Fade)
