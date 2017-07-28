TOP STORIES
Jupiter, Tinny, Others To Perform At ‘Corporate Night Out’
Tinny, Jupiter and Kwaisey Pee have been invited to perform at event this year's 'Corporate Night Out', which will take place tonight at the OX Ultra Lounge in Osu.
They are expected to thrill guests at the event with their live band musical performances.
The event, according to the organisers, is open to all civil servants, corporate workers, business executives, chief executive officers, among many others.
While having fun, 'Corporate Night Out' will also provide the perfect opportunity for patrons to network with clients while they dance the night away with soothing music.
The event will create the perfect atmosphere for busy business executives to meet occasionally to have fun, share ideas and make business contacts.
