Watch: Wiyaala’s Premieres “Village Sex”
Upper West songstress Wiyaala has dropped the visuals for “Village Sex”, the first single from her forthcoming album.
“Village Sex” is an adaption of a traditional wedding song from Wiyaala’s village telling of a young bridegroom who is being teased by the women because he is can think of nothing but consumating the marriage on his wedding night. The original meaning of the song is to encourage young bachelors to marry before they have sex as tradition demands.
Wiyaala gave thanks for the support of her family and friends since her father helped with the lyrics, her mother and sisters did the backing vocals, whilst friends and neighbours appeared in the video.
“Village Sex” was recorded and produced by Jurgen Von Wechmar at Sunset Studios, Stellenbosch, South Africa. The video was directed by Stanley Adjetey, who also directed Wiyaala’s AFRIMA award winning video “Africa” in 2015. “Village Sex” was filmed at Djimba World Studios in Wa in the Upper West region of Ghana.
Watch the video here!
Listen to the song here!
