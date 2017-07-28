modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Koo Ntakra – 48Bars Official Video

PapaQuasy Abakah
47 minutes ago | Music News

Koo Ntakra, the buzzing Ghanaian rapper turns on the heat of hip hop with visuals to his ‘48Bars’ joint.

The all rap, two and half minute song was released early this year which received massive hits online especially on soundcloud and youtube. The ‘KOK’ as he has become popular with in recent times takes us to the United States which is seen as the home of the genre with his dashing costumes crowned with spicy ladies and depicting a bossy type on this rap attack song.

Video was shot and directed by Erny Grapher. Enjoy this video.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music News

TOP STORIES

I Was Not Directly Involved In AMERI Power Deal—Jinapor

21 minutes ago

Allow Minority Express Views – ACEPA Tells Speaker

21 minutes ago

quot-img-1Ignorance is a disease

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37564.3800
Euro5.10665.1093
Pound Sterling5.72505.7317
Swiss Franc4.54044.5425
Canadian Dollar3.49513.4983
S/African Rand0.33650.3367
Australian Dollar3.48943.4952
body-container-line