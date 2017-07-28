TOP STORIES
New GHAMRO Board Officially Sworn
The new Board of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), have officially been sworn into office to manage the affairs of rights owner for the next four years.
The board is chaired by Rex Owusu Marfo known in entertainment circles as Rex Omar with the support of twelve (12) others.
A Senior State Attorney, Dorothy Habadah who represented the Attorney General presided over the swearing in ceremony during the 2nd Annual General Meeting of GHAMRO at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi today.
The members of the Board in addition to tithe chairman include Ahmed Banda, first vice chairman, Mrs Diana Hopeson, second vice chairperson, Nana Tuffour, Tic Tac, Augustina Addison, Bice Osei Kuffour, Oheneba Kissi and Bessa Simons.
Mr Benjamin Mensah (Big Ben), Ernest Akwasi Anim, Seth Kwaku Amponsah and Rev Francis Boahen were also included.
Thousands of musicians across the country assembled at the Great Hall of KNUST to participate in the 2nd AGM of the Association.
Rex Omar in his acceptance speech revealed that the certificate of Approval for GHAMRO has been approved by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Gloria Akufo.
He promised the musicians that the next four years of their tenure in office will see an improvement in royalties.
He also called for a good welfare for the musicians and introduced an insurance policy by Metropolitan Insurance which was unanimously accepted by the right owners.
GHAMRO established under Copyright Act 690 of 2005and regulated by Legislative Instrument 1962 of 2010, is the only organization mandated by the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice to license, collect and distribute royalties on behalf of music right holders in Ghana.
