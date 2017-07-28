TOP STORIES
NanaYaa Live Performance at BADU Lounge – 28th July
After an astonishing performance at the Golden Movie Awards last weekend, the vocal queen and No one has to know hit maker NanaYaa known in real life as NanaYaa Thomas is set to host another mind blowing performance at the BADU Lounge this Friday.
The event – BADU Lounge Live with NanaYaa will take place on the 28th of July (Thursday) inside Labone – same road as Coffee Shop.
In talking about her performance, NanaYaa mentioned that it is always an honor to perform for her fans because they are the ones that have brought her this far and come Friday – 28th July, she will do what she does best- sing for them.
The singer who recorded with Sonnie Badu– ‘BABA’ noted that last weekend’s performance was amazing but she is promising a fun night come 28th July.
‘This performance at BADU Lounge is special for me because it gives me more time to interact with everyone and also especially when we get to connect through music, she opined.
NanaYaa extends an invitation to all her fans and music lovers in general to come out on Friday for another relaxing night backed by smoothing music and performance.
NanaYaa exclusive performance at the BADU Lounge stage will be a night of chills, see you there.
