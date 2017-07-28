TOP STORIES
IF YOU HAVE SOMETHING BAD HIDDEN IN DARKNESS,YOU CAN NOT TO RUN INTO THE LIGHT, B'COS YOU ARE AFRAID IT MIGHT BE EXPOSED.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
MUSIGA, 4Syte-TV And Roots Addiction To Launch ‘Accra Reggae Weekend’ Music Circuit
MUSICIANS UNION of Ghana (MUSIGA), 4Syte-TV and Roots Addiction will on Friday, July 28, launch the Accra Reggae Weekend Music Circuit at the 4Syte-TV mansion at East Legon.
The event will provide the backdrop against which players of instruments, promoters, brand advertisers, music industry Executives, other stakeholders and the general public will meet to witness the birth of a phenomenon long overdue.
The revived initiative ‘Accra Reggae Weekend’ will be a regular circuit that stirs up music from the genre vault performed live by Ghanaian reggae artistes, both home and abroad, with spiritual and socially conscious lyrics.
According to the Director of the Reggae Department of MUSIGA, Kwasi Nyarko-Ofei, aka ‘Root Eye’, the idea is to keep reggae music live at regular venues.
“We need to establish a vibrant reggae scene in Ghana outside the traditional scenes at the beaches. There are so many wonderful acts and up-and-coming talents that music lovers never get to see because they are not exposed in mainstream venues,” Nyarko-Ofei said.
Venues such as the Bermuda Bar – Abelenkpe, Champs Sports Bar – Paloma, The Republic Bar – off Oxford Street, Osu, Root & Soul – Dansoman Estates, and the Piano Bar – Teshie Nungua Estates will host the event.
“Every last week of the month – from Wednesday through Sunday – five venues in Accra will host in turns three artistes supported by a live band. All events will be filmed for content for a new programme on 4Syte-TV called ‘Drum N Bass’.”
The event will also feature artistes such as Knii Lante, Oga Chux, Sammy Nukpese, Culture Levi, Kojo Kombolo, Paapa Wastik, Osagyefo, Iwan, Ras Kuuku, and JahWi. They will be supported by Rainbow Generation, Big Hills Band and Protégé and others.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News