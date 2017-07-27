TOP STORIES
Before you say had i known to yopurself,think over and over before ever saying YES to a woman,since your choice can manipulate you destiny and take your happiness forever away.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
‘Laughline Comedy Show’ Slated For August 5
Audience to show up at the Global Cinemas at Weija in Accra for a comedy show dubbed 'Laughline Comedy Show' will be thrilled to a show worth their moneys.
The event which will take place on Saturday, August 5 has one of Ghana's respected comedians, DKB, as the headline artiste.
Born Derrick Kobina Bonney, DKB's exceptional talent has seen him perform on some of the biggest stages in Ghana and around Africa.
Other comedians billed to perform at the show are expected to put up some rib-cracking performances.
The comedians are Khemikal, Nonfa King, Ajeezay, Hogan, Tutu Marvin, Hardguy, Chopsticks and Ayikwei Sportoo.
In addition to the comedy show, there will also be poetry recitals from Psalm One, Timmy, among others.
A number of surprise packages have been put in place to reward comedy fans who will troop to Global Cinemas on August 5 to witness the show.
The show is aimed at giving established and up-and-coming Ghanaian comedians the platform to showcase and develop their talents.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News