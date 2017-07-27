Kofi Sammy, King Shabo To Thrill Jazz Fans @ Golden Key

modernghana logo

Abrekyireba Kofi Sammy and King Shabo will tonight mount the stage to entertain jazz music lovers at this week's edition of 'Jazz Music Night' at the Golden Key Club, located at Abeka Junction at 8:00pm.

Tonight's event will be a night of fun for both highlife and jazz music fans who will  be at the venue to watch Kofi Sammy, King Shabo and other supporting artistes such as B.B Blues and Bilson perform live on stage. The musicians are expected to deliver their finest performances so far on the stage tonight.

Abirekyire Kofi Sammy, who was recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) SRC Awards, has promised to play tunes from his album titled 'Okponku Special' and other hit songs such as 'Yellow Sissi', among others.

'Jazz Music Night' is being organised by the management of Golden Key Club, in collaboration with Starbiz Network.

