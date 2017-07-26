TOP STORIES
If you are born once you will die twice, but if you are born twice you will die only once! Repent and be BORN AGAIN !!!By: [email protected]
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
I never had sex with Kofi Adjorlolo – Lebene
Actress Victoria Lebene has revealed that she never had sex with veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, during their one-and-half-year relationship.
She told KOD on the Zone that although Mr. Adjorlolo tried on several occasions to have sex with her, she never gave in.
“We never had sex though; because we were waiting for the marriage before that. I was really bent on that because I was looking forward for him to fulfill (marriage). He did ask me for sex but I always pushed him back because I wanted to wait.”
The actress also disclosed that while dating the veteran actor, he did not provide everything for her, like people keep saying indicating that she had to hassle for all that she has.
“He didn’t do much for me; like buying me a car or supporting me to buy a car. I took care of my own trips and took care of myself, I paid for my trips around the world through my hard work”
Lebene and Adjorlolo broke up early this year after father of the actress insisted his daughter should end her relationship with the ‘old man’ because they may be age mates.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News