TOP STORIES
How i understand God is that, He (God) has freed me from the power of sin and put or placed me under the power of righteousness. So, everything i will do, man must benefit from it.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
I Can't Be Compared To Sarkodie - Kofi Kinaata
Celebrated young Fante Rapper, Kofi Kinaata, ruffled some feathers when he boastfully says he is "matchless when it comes to dropping sensible bars and Punchlines."
In a one-on-one interview with Giovani Caleb and Anita Erskine on Starr 103.5fm, he says competition is not a thing he looks up to in terms of battling other rappers to prove his point on how good and versatile he is when it comes to his craft, but then again, he had to come back and proudly say "I don't see the reason to pitch myself against another rapper to prove a point or battle anybody. But when it comes to dropping well
Meaning bars that are deep and sensible enough, nobody comes close to me. I am matchless when t comes to Punchlines. Unless the person listening doesn't understand the Fante I infuse in my rap. A lot of work goes into my style of music so it doesn't come cheap."
The host, Giovani, sarcastically asked him if he was better than Sarkodie. Kofi Kinaata's swift response left Giovani in a limbo for a while. He (Kinaata) says, "I can't compare myself to Sarkodie. He started way back before I got my face into the game. I respect him so much. He is a Senior and if you're making that comparison between me and Sarkodie it doesn't even match up. He set the pace for us to follow so I can't allow myself to be compared with him."
"Last Show" his latest single gradually taking over the music chard is tipped to be another major hit single from the young chap who swept 3 awards this year (2017) at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He was on the #StarrDrive to promote his new single produced by Willis Beatz and also call for votes for the upcoming Ghana Music Awards UK 2017.
Watch interview on YouTube:
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News