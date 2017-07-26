TOP STORIES
MTN Opens Nomination For Hitmaker Season 6
Registration for MTN Hitmaker season VI is opened for up and coming musicians who wants to become future stars in the music industry.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Asher Khan said MTN Ghana launched the Hitmaker music reality show five years ago to discover, nurture and create opportunities for young musicians.
He indicated that MTN has brightened the lives of several unsung musicians and their audiences through the Hitmaker Show.
Mr. Khan added that these Hitmaker have made significant progress as a result the GH100, 000 cash award for the launch of their music career including recording, music video production and promotion of their song.
The Chief Marketing Officer noted that this year’s competition will actively involve the use of digital platforms.
According to him, they will make use of their powerful digital platforms like MTN play and Video + to search for the talent and showcase them.
He emphasized that this will make the mechanics for submitting a demo simple, fast, convenient and fun.
“The newly introduced electronic application; Hitmaker App will enable the audience to interact and follow steadily progress in the MTN Hitmaker competition,” he stated.
He stressed that MTN have seen the rise of budding talents who benefited from the Hitmaker initiative in the likes of Naterial , who was the first edition winner, shoot into the spotlight and subsequently launch album “Adoley”
Mr. Asher Khan added that season II winner, Koo Ntakra, continues to make waves in the music industry with hit tunes.
He said Togbe, winner of the Season III, also proved his mettle by steadily climbing charts with his recently released album.
“Kidi, the brand new afro pop singer, released the banger titled, “Awurama. Kidi is also showing his acting skills in our new MTN Pulse campaign. Kelvin, winner of Season V has recorded one song, he has worked on another one which will soon be unveiled,” he cited.
The Marketing Manager of MTN Ghana Richard Acheampong, indicated that the process and mechanics will require a demo from anybody and must be submitted through the MTN Play App or a WhatsApp line.
According to him, this is to enable people take advantage of the digital platform in a more convenient manner.
Richard Acheampong stated that once the demo is approved and accepted the applicant would be selected.
“24 contestants will then go through boatcam process. A final 12 will be selected to perform to the live studio audience for evictions. The final 4 contestants will battle it out for the ultimate prize by performing to live audience and judges and the winner will be awarded Ghc100,000,” he intimated.
Mr. Acheampong added that this year’s event is unique in the sense that right from eviction, contestants can even upload their and promote their songs onto the MTN Play store for public to download.
He added that this year’s event will be broadcasted on five widely-viewed national television networks and the idea is to ensure that even before one is evicted, his/her music might have gone globally.
