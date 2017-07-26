modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Berekum Police arrest Rashida over nude video

CitiFMonline
1 minute ago | General News

Eighteen (18) year-old Berekum native, Rashida Mohammed, who became popular by insulting her ex-boyfriend in a video last year, was arrested today by the Berekum Police over her recent nude video.

The video which went viral on the internet has been criticised by a section of the public as one that corrupts morals. In the video, Rashida is seen naked, exposing her genitals to the camera.

Sources say Rashida 'Black Beauty' was on Tuesday 25th July, 2017, invited by the Berekum Police for interrogation into the publication of her naked video on social media.

In an exclusive interview with Detective Chief Inspector Dapaa of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Berekum Police Service, he confirmed the incident to Citi Showbiz.

According to him, per the Criminal Code of Ghana, publishing nude photos and videos constitute indecent exposure and is punishable by law.

In the meantime, Rashida has been granted bail and is expected to report again tomorrow for further investigations into who really published the video.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Aflao: 13 suspected robbers arrested

32 minutes ago

EC row: Charlotte Osei faces Parliament today

1 hour ago

quot-img-1THE HUMAN MIND HAS ONLY ONE THING TO OFFER THUS TO ASSIST US SOLVE PROBLEMS

By: BARAK WAALA quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37254.3769
Euro5.10885.1132
Pound Sterling5.70655.7145
Swiss Franc4.61734.6200
Canadian Dollar3.49343.4957
S/African Rand0.33580.3360
Australian Dollar3.47703.4841
body-container-line