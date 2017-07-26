TOP STORIES
THE HUMAN MIND HAS ONLY ONE THING TO OFFER THUS TO ASSIST US SOLVE PROBLEMSBy: BARAK WAALA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Berekum Police arrest Rashida over nude video
Eighteen (18) year-old Berekum native, Rashida Mohammed, who became popular by insulting her ex-boyfriend in a video last year, was arrested today by the Berekum Police over her recent nude video.
The video which went viral on the internet has been criticised by a section of the public as one that corrupts morals. In the video, Rashida is seen naked, exposing her genitals to the camera.
Sources say Rashida 'Black Beauty' was on Tuesday 25th July, 2017, invited by the Berekum Police for interrogation into the publication of her naked video on social media.
In an exclusive interview with Detective Chief Inspector Dapaa of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Berekum Police Service, he confirmed the incident to Citi Showbiz.
According to him, per the Criminal Code of Ghana, publishing nude photos and videos constitute indecent exposure and is punishable by law.
In the meantime, Rashida has been granted bail and is expected to report again tomorrow for further investigations into who really published the video.
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News