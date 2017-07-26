TOP STORIES
I Want To Inspire People With My Songs – Bigail
Ghanaian neo soul vocalist, songwriter, performer, afro pop and dancehall artist, Abigail Boatemaa otherwise known as Bigail has open up on her objectives for venturing into the music scene.
In a Chit-Chat with the News Hunter Magazine, the ‘Asa’ singer said:
“I do not want to be just an entertainer. I want to use my music to inspire people positively—and also encourage them to believe in themselves.”
She added: “I have a lot of surprises for my fans. As an artist I am here to make a change.”
Bigail who has been in the music scene for only eight (8) months can boast of two tracks—and two music videos. Her debut single was ‘Don’t Touch’ followed by ‘Asa’ which she featured P Qwaz.
According to her, things haven’t been easy but she is happy with progress so far with regards to her music career.
Bigail had the opportunity to perform at Adom TV’s Kumkum Bhagya Keteke which was held at Takoradi in July this year.
