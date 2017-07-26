modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
Dawn ODG Stuns In New Blonde Hair Style

Well known Ghanaian artiste, Dawn ODG the CEO of Unbeatable Music Recording Studio and Make It Work Technologies has joined the team of blondes as he stuns in a new hairdo.

The musician/Young Entrepreneur who is currently set to release his next Single “Ebony Reigns” , however, has joined the likes of Wizkid,Olamide, Lil Kesh, Kanye West and co, who had tinted their hair for this while or so.

He took to Instagram to share his new blonde looks as he posed in a classic outfit . The look is also making his fans wonder what inspired his new hairstyle.

Mr Unbeatable (Dawn ODG ) has been one of the motivating hand to youths in

Ghanaian societies.
Following one of his epic release "Ghana Must Rise" he has always played a major role in the society by motivating youth to focus on their dreams.

Photo credit: Dela Photography
