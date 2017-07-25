modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Behind the Scene Photos: Captain Planet of 4x4 Shoots A New Top Notch Music Video For ‘I’m Blessed’—To Be Released As A Birthday Gift

Vincent Febiri
1 hour ago | Photo News

Slated for release on his birthday on 11 August 2017 as a gift for his fans, Captain Planet of 4x4 fame is currently on set shooting another top notch music video for his single-‘I’m Blessed’--and we have some behind the scene photos.

For over a year now, Captain Planet, real name Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey has been regularly releasing hit singles, which he compliments with amazing super creative videos.

Captain Planet seems to be pushing a solo music project though he remains a member of 4x4, and he’s doing extensively great at that.

And once again, he’s is currently on location in London with video Director-Alex Adjei of Press Play, working on thrilling visuals for his M.O.G produced single, I’m Blessed.

In an exclusive interview, Captain Planet said; “I’ve been thinking about what to give to my fans this year on my birthday as a musician. And I believe releasing a new super amazing single together with a video on my birthday will be the perfect gift every fan will love.”

Captain Planet has so far released “No New Friends,” “ Very Good Bad Girl Featuring Sarkodie,” “Sangbelegbe” and “Respek” since he commenced his solo project.

Check below for I’m Blessed’s behind the scene photos…

