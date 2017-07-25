modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I Do Music To Inspire People – Nautica   

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | General News
Nautica
Nautica

Artiste Jeffery Gordor has disclosed his plans of doing collaborations with some international artistes to boost his musical career.

With a number of hit songs to his credit, the hiplife/highlife artiste revealed that his latest single titled 'Chocolate' is ready, and will be released by the close this week ahead of his main album.

The Tema-based songwriter and performer indicated that with changes in his style of play and stage performance, he is ready to register his name and brand permanently on both the local and international music scene.

The young artiste has staged performances for a number of corporate and private events in the country. With the type of songs he produces, his style of play and stagecraft, Nautica has been groomed by music professionals to meet the challenges ahead and also to become one of the most sought out acts in Ghana.

His manager and producer, Jeffery Antwi-Boasiako, aka Osikanii, told BEATWAVES in an interview that his artiste is ever ready to use his brand to help market and promote Ghanaian music on the world market.

By George Clifford Owusu

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei sues lawyer for aggrieved workers

23 minutes ago

Take away your Special Prosecutor Bill; Minority Leader tells A-G

53 minutes ago

quot-img-1Advertising may be described as the science of arresting the human intelligence long enough to get money from it.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line