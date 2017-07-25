modernghana logo

Accra Academy Homecoming Is Here  

Daily Guide
42 minutes ago

Accra Academy will on Saturday, August 5 host an event dubbed 'Bleoobii Homecoming 2017' at the school's premises located at Bubuashie in Accra.

The event, according to the organisers, will serve as a networking and socialisation platform, bringing together old students of the school to relive memories of their school days.

This year's event is expected to attract over thousands of old students who will participate in a number of activities lined up by the organisers to celebrate the day.

Some of the activities include a career and networking fair, 'jama' sessions, live band musical performance, 'gari soakings' competition, among others.

There will also be an inauguration of a mini sports complex with an astro turf soccer pitch, funded solely by the captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet).

In connection with this part of the programme, Asamoah Gyan will be present to perform the handing over of the project to the school with a ceremonial soccer match with some of his professional colleagues.

Accra Academy for the past 86 years has continued to educate young men for life by instilling in them the virtues of truth, honesty, justice, selfless service and pursuit of excellence.

