TOP STORIES
One cannot be sexually better than ones in-law? PROOF...!By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Nothing will stop me – Shatta Michy tells AMA
Shatta Michy, wife of dance hall artiste Shatta Wale is unfazed by plans by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to demolish her pub at East Legon in Accra.
The Diamond Pub and Grill is among other structures lying within the East Legon Green Belt zone which have been earmarked for demolition by the assembly.
In a Facebook post, Shatta Michy describes the assembly's decision to pull down her pub within a week as a major contributor to joblessness in Ghana.
“It's only in Ghana that a young lady would try to do something for herself, encourage other young ladies to do same no matter how small and she ends up being fought from all angles. Stronger forever,” she wrote on Facebook.
Michy added that all these trials and challenges will not stop her from achieving her goals in life and she intends to inspire other young ladies with her works.
“I'm 24, I have my businesses, my education, my wonderful family, and I'm grinding still, there's money to be made on these streets and nothing will stop me and my fellow young ladies who are willing to make it out here. You can't break me. Try something else,” she stated.
About four months ago, the young showbiz personality and wife of dance hall colossus Shatta Wale was ridiculed for putting up a container pub. Her critics said the container pub was unbecoming of her status.
Shatta Michy who got married to Shatta Wale few years ago was recently featured on her husband's 'Tempo,' one of the hit songs in the country at present.
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonlne.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News