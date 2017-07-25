modernghana logo

Nigerian Music Ahead Of Ghana’s – E.L

Pep Junia
56 minutes ago | General News

Ghanaian rapper Elom Adablah [E.L] has emphasised that the Nigerian music industry is still making strides in the world ahead of other African countries and is the touch bearers as far as music in Africa is concerned.

The 2016 VGMA Artist of the year recipient, speaking to 3 Music Flava hosts, Chris Kata and Official Kwame, highlighted the low penetration and patronage of Ghanaian music in clubs and shows abroad.

According to him, most, if not all of the afro-beat songs played outside the shores of Ghana are Nigerian songs.

‘’I think the Nigerians are still kicking our ass and there is so much room for improvement. When you go to a show and you hear an afro beat song, 10% is Ghanaian while 90% is Nigerian.

‘’It hurts but I think there is so much room for improvement… Ghanaians need to support each other when it comes to their music.’’ He added.

The BBnZ Live artiste who doubles as a record producer and sound engineer has three albums till date.

He has worked with Award winning Lauryn Hill, Sarkodie and Reggie Rockstone as well as Asem, Ayigbe Edem, Kojo Cue and C-real.

In fulfilment of his life-long goals, E.L aspires to establish a brand on the international stage and ultimately inspire a younger generation of upcoming artists.

‘’ I hope to have established myself fully as an international act in about 3…4…5 from now. That’s what I’m working on.

I also hope to have giving upcoming artiste a chance to have that platform that I have been given to perform on.’’

3 Music Flava airs every Friday on Tv3 Ghana and DSTV Channel 279 at 16:00 GMT.

Re-broadcast on Saturday at 11:00am

