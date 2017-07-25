TOP STORIES
I Took My Shine And inspiration From “Telemo” track but ... – Atom
A Ghanaian artist, Atom Reloaded has revealed that, he got his shine and inspirations out of the Popular Ga rapper Odartei Milla Lamptey popularly known as Gasmilla hit track “Telemo”.
According to “Y3 wo Krom” hit maker, he got “y3 Wo Krom” tuck inspirations from “Telemo” but the beats are not the same as people claimed. “It is the same trend but there is some keys in “y3 wo krom” beats that makes it difference.
Atom revealed this on Joydaddi Showbiz Arena at Bryt Fm.
Atom added that, his hit truck “y3 wo krom” is till raining outside Ghana but here in Ghana that it seems “y3 wo krom” is over.
Hence, people are backbiting him over the Range Rover car, things and places he has gotten out of his hit single truck “y3 wo krom”.
Therefore, people think that “y3 Wo Krom” truck was a Malam hit because of how the song which was on the list of almost every Disc Jockey in the city which was selling itself faster than most up and coming songs.
