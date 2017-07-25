TOP STORIES
"You Don't have to be loud to be Powerful"By: Dr. Nana Asuo Gyebi
Presenters Generates Beef Between Celebrities – DKB
Ghanaian comedy star, Derrick Kobena Bonney popularly known as DKB has blamed a section of the Ghanaian media over a 'beef' between him and Kumawood Movie star and Comedian, Kwaku Manu over comments he made on “follow the ladder” challenge.
According to DKB, he had an interviewe about three month ago on Nhyira FM concerning the ladder challenge, in an attempt to answer a question pose to him by a presenter on why he followed the ladder but did not climbed it as others did. DKB revealed on Bryt FM's Joy Dadi Showbiz Arena last Saturday.
"The word is fellow the ladder not climb the ladder so those who climbed the ladder in the follow the ladder challenge are block heads" he answered.
ANTECEDENTS
Follow the ladder to Heaven, a song originally composed by Nigerian songstress Agnes Iro about 10 years ago, but suddenly gained so much attention on social media couple of months ago.
The hype of the song which was seen as raising the fortunes of the song has rather turned to be a major challenge, apparently making fun of the poor quality of the video.
Social media was flooded with different versions of videos to the song in a #FollowtheLadderChallenge, most of which evoke so much creativity and humor by celebrities, especially in Ghana.
Moreover, the presenter told me that Kwaku Manu and Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win took part in the “fellow the ladder” challenge but the climbed it. And I said that, Kwaku Manu and Lil Win does not know anything and what they did was totally wrong.
“And I also said that, Kwaku Manu has establish school and he is not educated so he should enroll himself in his own school but it was all a joke I was even laughing and the presenter twisted what he said to get story out of it”. He said.
"Since then Kwaku Manu and Lil Win are not in good terms with me", he told host of the show Okley Solomon.
“I do not blame Kwaku Manu and Lil Win for their attitude towards me but I blame the presenter and I regret granting that interview”. He added that, he is ever ready to apologize to Kwaku Manu and Lil Win.
