modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MUSIC: Lil Jazz - Konkobility || [@iamliljazz]

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
57 minutes ago | Audio Report

After a successful release of one of the most outstanding single (Blessingz) alongside a new school singer Kayreal,

R-recordz finest act. Liljazz comes through with another fresh new sound dobbed "KONKOBILITY". Liljazz a.k.a Liljasper Ekanem is a versatile artist with unique and amazing styles. Liljazz is an Akwa Ibom finest/talented artist who has held different title and awards on his credibility.

KONKOBILITY is an Afro sound, a true combinations of Highness, woman, money and lifestyles produce by an Akwa Ibom best award winning producer of the year "Nerosparkz". This highly talented artist keeps reinvented when it comes to new sounds. Join the train.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/iamliljazz

DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/248155/by/9oIO0sAeTK

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Audio Report

TOP STORIES

My So-Called Responses To EC Boss Fake - Dep EC C'ssner

23 minutes ago

NPP 'Witch-Hunting' Kwabena Donkor – Fuseini

1 hour ago

quot-img-1TO MAKE A SUCCESS IN LIFE DOES NOT MATTER WHERE YOU COME FROM OR WHERE YOU STAY BUT THE SORT OF PERSON YOU ARE AND YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR CREATOR

By: ASARE BREW JOHN ZACK quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line