TO MAKE A SUCCESS IN LIFE DOES NOT MATTER WHERE YOU COME FROM OR WHERE YOU STAY BUT THE SORT OF PERSON YOU ARE AND YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR CREATOR
MUSIC: Lil Jazz - Konkobility || [@iamliljazz]
After a successful release of one of the most outstanding single (Blessingz) alongside a new school singer Kayreal,
R-recordz finest act. Liljazz comes through with another fresh new sound dobbed "KONKOBILITY". Liljazz a.k.a Liljasper Ekanem is a versatile artist with unique and amazing styles. Liljazz is an Akwa Ibom finest/talented artist who has held different title and awards on his credibility.
KONKOBILITY is an Afro sound, a true combinations of Highness, woman, money and lifestyles produce by an Akwa Ibom best award winning producer of the year "Nerosparkz". This highly talented artist keeps reinvented when it comes to new sounds. Join the train.
Twitter: http://twitter.com/iamliljazz
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/248155/by/9oIO0sAeTK
