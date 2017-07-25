TOP STORIES
People with vision do help in making small things great.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
NanaYaa’s ’Ghana Jollof’ Slang Was AY’s Comedy Topic At Golden Movie Awards 2017
The slang – ‘Ghana Jollof’ which repeats most in her version – ‘Super Woman’ (Mad Over You cover), became the topic for host and comedian, AY as he tried to find out what started this whole Ghana vs Nigeria Jollof argument on social media.
Comedian AY who was stunned by the powerful voice of NanaYaa and her dazzling performance actually focused most of his jokes on the slang ‘Ghana Jollof’ during the entire show.
The prolific singer blew every attendee at the event away with her proving why she is the queen of voice when she performed a jazz version of Runtown’s hit single, ‘Mad Over You’. Before performing the popular song, NanaYaa sang her popular rendition of the old Highlife song ‘Serwaa Akoto’ also a jazz version. NanaYaa also gave a special remembrance performance to the late Highlife legend, Paapa Yankson who passed away last week Friday.
On the night NanaYaa’s performance was described by many attendees at the best for the night. To many, the 2016 best female vocalist nominee at the VGMAs is indeed the best female singer and performer who is back to take her crown.
NanaYaa is set to release a new single off her debut EP this August.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Hot Issues