TOP STORIES
love is the slowest form of suicideBy: eric young
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
e.TV Ghana introduces new programming
Viewers of e.TV Ghana should brace themselves to be treated with new exciting programming, with the icing on the cake being a new delightful music show, ZEEX music, which shows on Saturdays from 4pm – 5pm.
These changes are aimed at not only furnishing viewers with the best products which will thrill, educate and entertain them, but also change the face of TV programming in the country.
The new changes include 'Jamming Jesus', a gospel magazine TV programme that highlights top 10 urban gospel music video of the week from the African Continent which shows on Sundays at 6pm. At the same time, weekend programming has taken a new turn with the introduction of a new interactive show on sex education dubbed 'In Bed with Adwen', airing on Saturdays from 10 pm – 11 pm.
Commenting on these new developments, Programmes Manager of e.TV Ghana, Mrs Nosisa Doe, said, “We have been working behind the scenes to bring viewers the best of entertainment on e.TV Ghana as was previously the case. The new shows on e.TV Ghana is meant to bring new excitement into the lives of the general public.'' We entreat our loyal viewers to enjoy our new programmes as we roll out more in the coming months, Mrs Doe said.
As if that is not all, e.TV Ghana has introduced a 24hour online TV service which will enable the public stream and watch e.TV Ghana live on its website. Patrons are encouraged to stay tuned as the station gears up to bring them even more exciting developments this year.
–
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News