Ebony Reigns Jumps On “Abra Gyal Riddim”
The dancehall feel and vibe is forever crazy and all over the world the fun never dies off. 90s Bard Gyal Ebony jumps on the “Abra Gyal Riddim” and it’s going to be blazing every speaker. The riddim is produced by Jusa Dementor who is a Zimbabwean London based producer. From her previous dancehall vibes of Dancefloor and Turn on The Lights which is off the One Dread Riddim, the female artiste understands what dancehall enthusiasts’ love to her.
Signed to Ruff Town Records /Midas Touch Inc, the female dancehall is the hottest act in the Ghanaian music industry with her music blazing all over the entertainment circles. Every event is turned up with her performance.
Her version is captioned “TWERK” and yes, the whole world will be twerking to this one here. The female artiste calls on ladies all over the world to move their Backa in a rhythm to this song. The song was record AVO Studios in Accra Ghana and it was executive produced by Ruff Town Records / Midas Touch. It’s going to be a global thingy which will be available for pre-order on 4th of August and released on 18th of August. Ebony is the third artiste on this riddim which was opened by Devin Di Dakta (Jamaica) and followed by Blasto (Malawi).
This wonderful piece is put together by Gino XXL Entertainment & Abra Tribe, and distributed by VP Records’ digital Distribution wing VPAL music.
Biography
Priccilla Opoku-Kwarteng born 16 February 1997; popularly known by her stage name Ebony (Reigns) is a Dancehall/Afrobeats artist based in Ghana, West Africa - widely known for her hit songs "Poison", "Kupe" and “Sponsor”.
Renowned musician and entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame then discovered ebony that same year. The young entertainer debuted her first single, "Dance Floor", in December 2015 with a video and audio release just before the close of that year. In March 2016 Ebony released her second single "Kupe", which is a household anthem in Ghana and some other African countries and currently has over 270,000 YouTube views.
Subsequently in January 2017 ‘Bony stormed the scene with sultry new visuals for her new song titled “Poison’’ has a cool dancehall and R&B feel with the visuals portraying just that! The video was shot in various locations throughout Dubai and was directed by Yaw Skyface.
One the 31st of May 2017 Ruff Town Records & Midas Touch Inc Independently launched Ebony’s 4th official project ‘Sponsor’ co-written by Ricky Agyemang (Bullet) performed in Patios, English and Twi (local Ghanaian language) the upbeat Afro-Dancehall song which was recorded at AVO Studios (Ghana), and mastered by UBEATZ is produced by Wills Beats details the use and benefits of having a sugar daddy and an ‘extra man’ accompanied by some sleek 4k visuals shot across Ghana’s capital city Accra.
Social Media Handles
Facebook
- Ebony Reigns (Verified)
- Gino XXL Entertainment
Instagram:
- @ebony_reigns
- @ginoxxldareal
[email protected]
- @team_avo
- @afrobeatclashesdancehallevents
Twitter:
- @ebony_reigns
- @jusadementor
- ginoxxlent_era
- @abrasimzz
