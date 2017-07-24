TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
These Stunning Makeup Photos By Dupsyglam Are Giving Us Goosebumps
Women who apply make-ups look beautiful all depending on how they apply the makeups on their face.
Some women look much more beautiful without make-ups, however, majority of women in the 21st century prefer makeups offer natural looks.
These stunning makeup photos on Peletin Adedoja’s makeup page, Dupsyglam and its giving us serious goosebumps.
We wonder if she has PhD in makeups.
