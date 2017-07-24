modernghana logo

I’m Not Rashida; Stop Using My Pics,” – Tillyhipsy Tells Bloggers

Razzonline.com
18 minutes ago | General News
​TILLYHIPSY & RASHIDA
Photo model and facebook activist Awura Abena TillyHipsy has called on online media portals to desist from using her pictures as feature images for stories relating to the gone viral nude video of Rashida Black Beauty.

The video is so unpropitious that, Rashida who became the favorite of most media houses after her malafaka videos has received hefty condemnation from these same media houses and the general public as a whole.

In a press statement forwarded exclusively to Razzonline.com, TillyHipsy indicated how worried her family and friends have become as some bloggers have mistaken her to be Rashida by attaching her pictures with the story.

” I have observed with sadness as some online portals like Ghanacelebrities. com ,mynewsGh. Com, bygone.com among others are circulating my pictures in attachment to stories of a trending nude video purported to be coming from a certain Rashida. I wish to state with emphasis that I am not the said Rashida in that video and i have no kind of association whatsoever with her or what she does. My name is Matilda Awura Abena Budu, friends call me TillyHipsy. I’m a photo model, a dancer and a brand marketer .My lines of work does not and will never include recording nude videos of myself for whatever reason . I belong to a family and a responsible one as such and I can’t have them suffer headache over false reports about me. The calls from friends and loved ones are becoming much of a weight for me already, and it is on that score that I call on these websites to operate with much responsibility and desist from using my pictures as feature images for their stories relating to the nude video. Thanks”

