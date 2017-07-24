modernghana logo

Abena Ruthy Releases Video To Promote ‘Aseda’ Song

Daily Guide
56 minutes ago | General News
Abena Ruthy
Abena Ruthy

Gospel artiste Abena Ruthy has released the video for her new single titled 'Aseda'.

The song highlights God's abundant grace, kindness and tender mercies.

'Aseda' was taken from her current 10-track CD album titled 'Higher Praise', and it features one of Ghana's talented vocalists, Nacee.

The video was shot and directed by Skyweb.
Under the Media Excel management, Abena Ruthy's 'Aseda' video was released on YouTube a few days ago, and it is currently enjoying some massive views.

This release is a prelude to Abena Ruthy's live DVD slated for October, 2017.

On May 18, 2017, Ruthy put up an awesome performance at SP Kofi Sarpong's maiden concert at the National Theatre, and she will be performing at Ohemaa Mercy's 'Tehillah's Experience' on August, 6, 2017.

Known in private life as Mrs Ruth Benny Wood, Abena Ruthy is a marketer by profession and has worked in the banking sector for about a decade now. She has expertise in communication, sales and business development.

Abena Ruthy has nurtured her music passion since childhood and has been singing and composing songs since then.

The gospel artiste released her maiden album in 2013 and since then, she has chalked a couple of successes in the gospel music industry.

Her hit track 'Lala' was nominated for the collaboration of the year at the Ghana Gospel Music Awards which was organised by Adom FM.

General News

