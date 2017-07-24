TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Top 6 Talents exposed on Africa’s Cypher Rotation – The Big 6 Cypher
Africa’s biggest cypher dubbed the Big 6 Cypher has been making waves for some time after featuring some wild acts in the music sector.
While it may feel completely bizarre to say that the biggest rapper of all time has been unveiled in the most anticipated lyrical music cypher ever — the Big 6 Cypher , being the second coming in its season two has proved that the biggest rapper of all time wouldn’t be ordinary in the slightest, and this one’s a friend who have sorely missed participation of mainstream music and married to the underground and indie scene, probably the most fervently beloved fast rising hip hop artist in Africa.
Off the 6-themed music project, the team from the Big 6 Cypher camp released its second episode off season two’s Big 6 Cypher project and this record features budding rappers Bullet, Caution, Enkay B, Tee Rhyme, Killers Vypa and Spanish based MC Dementor. Song produced by TwoBars.Listen to the DJ Bibini hosted Big 6 Cypher below.
