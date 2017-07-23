TOP STORIES
What I dream of is an art of balance.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Eimen Links Up With Lil Win, Kooko & Young Chorus On New ‘Banger’, #ChanceBaakop3
Young and talented rapper and singer, Prince Owusu Poku known in the industry as Eimen has released his maiden single featuring Lil Win, Young Chorus and Kooko, 'Chance Baakop3'.
The must listened to hit from the camp of Boss Nation Music, Chance Baakop3(Just one Chance) at this time is produced by Slo Deezy.
Eimen is one of the few Ghanaian young artistes who are making it big in the industry.
His humility and confidence in the industry has been making him going far especially since his involvement with the Boss Nation Music crew.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News