modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Eimen Links Up With Lil Win, Kooko & Young Chorus On New ‘Banger’, #ChanceBaakop3

SeanCity GH
1 hour ago | Music News

Young and talented rapper and singer, Prince Owusu Poku known in the industry as Eimen has released his maiden single featuring Lil Win, Young Chorus and Kooko, 'Chance Baakop3'.

The must listened to hit from the camp of Boss Nation Music, Chance Baakop3(Just one Chance) at this time is produced by Slo Deezy.

Eimen is one of the few Ghanaian young artistes who are making it big in the industry.

His humility and confidence in the industry has been making him going far especially since his involvement with the Boss Nation Music crew.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei 'wages war' on three deputies in fresh allegations

18 hours ago

Full text: Charlotte Osei fires back with 27-point response to impeach...

20 hours ago

quot-img-1What I dream of is an art of balance.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line