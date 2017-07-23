TOP STORIES
WISE PEOPLE TALK BECAUSE THEY HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,FOOLS TALK BECAUSE THEY WANT TO SOMETHING.....By: DON [email protected] CI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
MUSIC: Abba Father | Aby - @abyswaves
St. Paul says “we have received the spirit of sonship when we cry ‘Abba Father’” (Rom 8 : 15). And so, from the lowly heart of a child to the presence of the Great God, the words Abba Father ring. The lyrics speak about extolling God for who He is and what He has done.
While recording the song, I saw the song minister to the hearts of the cool producer and the lovely singers that backed me up on the song.
The song came at a time when I was waiting on God for a particular need which seemed like a big challenge but before we even completed recording the song, He answered.
The song “Abba Father” tries to bring to the fore my understanding of who God the Father is from my personal experiences. I use the word “tries” because I cannot completely describe or put to words who He is, but I can describe how His love touches me;
He’s my healer, my defender, my provider etc. I hope this song sets our hearts ablaze with an understanding that God loves and that we can trust Him to see us through life's challenges, difficulties etc.
Stream/Purchase URL: http://abyswaves.com/listen
Lyrics: https://gospellyricsng.com/abba-father-abywaves/
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News