MUSIC: Rhythm - Rekpete

Victor Chidex
2 minutes ago | New Release

Stephen Efobi Obi Aka Rhythm, proudly releases his First official Afro pop single titled #REKPETE, the songs talks about life After strugles.

He says rekpete is not just a song it's a life style. Still on the vibe, rhythm is likely to be the next big thing in the Nigerian Music Industry. The song was produced by TRENDZ

Mixed and mastered by SOUND ADDICT. Enjoy the tune and get familiar with Rhythm

Twitter / Ig: @obirhythm
DOWNLOAD MP3: Rhythm - Rekpete
DIRECT DL: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/247771

New Release

