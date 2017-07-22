TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Shatta Rako's New Project
Check out New music from Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Rako. Title of the song is Party Anthem and was produced by Peewezle.
The song has a great touch of Afro vibes and would definitely drag you to the dancing floor.
https://www.audiomack.com/song/nydjlive/party-anthem
