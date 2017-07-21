modernghana logo

Tourism Ministry Disclaims Awarding Marwako CEO 

Daily Guide
48 minutes ago | General News
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has denied conferring any award on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marwako Fast Food, Alhaji Marwan Mohammed Chaaban.

News of an award for the CEO went around last weekend after reports emerged he was honoured by the National Commission on Culture (NCC), in collaboration with the Zongo Business Incubator and the Afro Arab Group.

But a disclaimer issued on Wednesday by the ministry said its agency, the National Commission on Culture, “did not approve of the award, and neither did the ministry. We wish to state categorically that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culutre has not endorsed this blatant attempt to award any person or persons from Marwako Fast Food Limited.”

A branch manager of the company is facing trial for allegedly plunging the face of an employee into ground pepper. Judgement on that case has been set for Wednesday, July 26.

