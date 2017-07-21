modernghana logo

UK Based Singer Kaywuu Releases “Melanin” Video

Pep Junia
5 minutes ago | Music News

UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kaywuu believes the Afrobeats music genre is going to take Ghana music far.

The artist who recently released his latest single, Melanin produced by Tema based engineer MOG Beats, in an interview from his base in the UK said Afrobeat music is putting Ghana music on the world market.

“ Many foreigners like the Afrobeat feel and I can say on authority that Afrobeat music started from Ghana”, he said.

Signed on to Ghana Man Entertainment, Kaywuu real name Emmanuel Kwabena Awuah said he got the inspiration for his single Melanin from the beauty of dark skinned girls.

“Melanin is dedicated to all the beautiful dark skin ladies all over the world. I have strong connection with my Ghanaian roots and I am greatly inspired by the beauty and pride that comes from women who show off their black skin “

Watch the video below:

