Stonebwoy Is ‘Sergeant Lee’ – Shatta Wale

Starrfmonline.com
53 minutes ago | General News

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that the ‘sergeant lee’ in his hit song ‘taking over’ is in reference to Stonebwoy.

In an interview with Accra based Okay fm, the ‘taking over’ hit maker said “I will officially outdoor Stonebwoy as ‘sergeant lee’ soon, since most Ghanaians refer to him as Sergeant Lee.”

“I was composing my “Taking Over” song and I just used the instance when Stonebwoy posted on twitter that he’s in a comfortable lead in the MTV base voting on who is the real dancehall king, so I decided to polish it,” Shatta stated.

Reacting to Shatta Wale’s statement on the same platform, Stonebwoy said if ‘Sergeant Lee’ means something good he accepts.

“For the Sergeant Lee word, l would say, I don’t know – if it means something good, I take am sharp but if it doesn’t, then I don’t know what they are talking about [and] I wish to know…,” he added.

General News

