Christian Morgan Out With Debut Song Dubbed 'Ebubro Nkosua'
Anyone who does not want to be productive and contribute to society will find a reason not to do so, and those who are truly disabled tend to find ways to work around their limitations instead of letting their disability define them and Christian Morgan is one of the few people living with disability and making a change in the country.
12-year-old visually impaired musician of Talented Kidz fame Christian Morgan best known as ‘Time No Dey’, has started living his dream as a musician after chalking 2nd runner up in Talented Kidz season 8.
The young rapper and a pupil of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf & Blind in the Central Region has released his debut hit track dubbed 'Ebubro Nkosua' produced by Quansty K.
'Ebubro Nkosua' is a motivational song that reminds you that, no matter the circumstances surrounding your blessings, a time will come for your dreams to come true irrespective of your current situation.
In an interview with the rising star, he noted that his new track 'Ebubro Nkosua', is a must listen to song for the soul; it will inspire you to keep pushing towards your goals, no matter the obstacles that may come your way.
According to Morgan, work is still ongoing to releasing more tracks and his fans should expect an album by end of 2017. “We are still in the studio recording and we hope to record at least six songs before the end of August. Hopefully, my first album would also be launched to the public by end of the year”
Morgan hinted that, his role model, award winning rapper Kofi Kinaata has agreed to feature on one of his songs that would be on his yet to be released album and plans are underway for the rapper to hit the studio soon.
Click link below to download song
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
