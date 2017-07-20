TOP STORIES
Your heart is your destiny. What you believe will shape your future.By: Barnabus Iga Matovu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Castro Is My Favorite Ghanaian Artiste – Oppong Weah
Liberian football legend, George Oppong Weah, has disclosed that his favorite Ghanaian musician of all time is Castro.
Asked by Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, who his top three Ghanaian musicians are, the Senator of the Montserrado Country in Liberia said music is his first love and his favorite musician is the missing Castro.
“My favorite musician died, may his soul rest in peace, Castro,” Weah revealed.
He added: “I have known him and we were good friends and if you go to my house now you will see the last signature that he signed on a handkerchief that he wiped his face with, and I saw and I said give it to me and he said Uncle George I signed it for you. It’s sad he passed away”.
The Senator added that his second favorite musician is Wutah followed by Shatta Wale whom he knew way back when he was known as ‘Bandana’.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News