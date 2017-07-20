TOP STORIES
Churches Must Pay Royalties …..Celestine Donkor Supports GHAMRO
Gospel musician Celestine Donkor says the call by Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) for churches to pay royalties is in order as the churches do not pay gospel musicians enough.
She disputes claims by some pastors, including the Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, that gospel musicians should charge minimally for church performances since it is in pursuit of God.
The bubbly singer disclosed that the highest amount most gospel musicians get from churches as honorarium is GH¢2,000, and this is nowhere near what secular musicians make per show.
She told Joy News‘ MzGee that the amount given to them can only serve as “tithes to the secular artistes”.
According to her, whenever she performs at a church event, she shares the honorarium among her eight-member band and uses the rest to buy fuel.
The 'Okronkronhene' singer further added that as the churches preach on giving, she sees nothing wrong with it if they pay royalties since it is all part of giving.
“This royalty is an opportunity for the church to compensate us in a way. The church preaches giving and I want them to see it as a channel to give to the gospel artistes,” she said.
Celestine expressed her concern about gospel artistes who have retired broke, citing Comfort Annor, while arguing that if royalties are paid, it would be shared for artistes for them to cater for themselves.
She was emphatic that if royalties are paid and the GHAMRO authorities fail to distribute it to artistes, they (artistes) would vote them out when they have to.
Celestine Donkor has four albums to her credit, namely 'Turning Around', 'Righteousness', 'Restoration' and her latest work 'Okronkronhene'.
