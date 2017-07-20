TOP STORIES
"My principle is being fair to everyone being rich or poor"By: Leobeck
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Extraordinary Arts Workshop Takes off in Accra
An extraordinary arts workshop and exhibition of remarkable paintings, photography, spoken word, music, movie screening and theatrical acts will be held from Monday, July 24 to Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Impact Hub in Labone, Accra.
Collaborators for the four-day event are Dare 2 Dream Ghana, CREATE (South Africa) and Soul Science Lab (USA).
The workshop, dubbed ‘Create To Educate’, is aimed at creating the awareness of the importance of arts education and collate a joint arts education curriculum framework for implementation by after-school programmes in Africa.
The collaborators for Dare 2 CREATE include spoken word artists TEAM INSPIRE, Echoes Production, creative writer Samuel Afuduo, Atiemo of Atiemo Art Studios, Ousu Svchi Photography, LIT Moments and many more talented artists in the creative industry.
In an interview with the Founding Director of Dare 2 Dream Ghana, Akosua Afriyie Osei-Appaw, she highlighted the importance of promoting the arts discipline in institutions and hopes that the arts exhibition would help in their vision of providing leadership and mentorship to the younger generation.
She added, “Arts exhibition openings are frequently overlooked by many people who do not understand how valuable they (arts) are to their careers. Education in the arts is an integral part of the development of each human being. With that said, it's our goal at Dare 2 Dream Ghana to help promote arts education, because the involvement in the craft is associated with gains in mathematics, reading, intellectual ability, critical thinking and verbal skills.”
This project is supported by the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, IREX International, US Embassy Ghana and Soul Science Lab.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News