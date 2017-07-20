modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I naturally attract young people – Sister Derby

Starrfmonline.com
49 minutes ago | General News

Ghanaian songstress Deborah Owusu Bonsu popularly known in showbiz as Sister Derby has disclosed she naturally attract young people.

Speaking to KOD on the Zone the ‘Ghana Jollof’ singer said “I don’t go out looking for young people; I think I just naturally attract young people.”

According to her, people believe she is younger, but only get to know her real age when she opens up to them. “And I like to believe that they think I am younger because Medikal didn’t know my age he assumed I was like 22,” she noted.

Asked by KOD if Ghanaians should expect a wedding between herself [Sister Derby] and Medikal, the songstress said “it’s not a priority”.

“I would want to spend the rest of my life with him but whether there is paper signing or not it does not bother me,” she added.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Anti-Charlotte Petition 'Sad, Worrying' – Inusah

19 minutes ago

Petition To Impeach EC Chair Needless – MP

58 minutes ago

quot-img-1Knowing the formula for what you after in life is the simplest way to go.

By: Niatse P. Holsben quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line