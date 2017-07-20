TOP STORIES
Why Guru Was Not nominated For Artiste Of The Year Category- GMA UK Organizers Reveals
General manager of Ghana Music Awards UK; Nana Slick has explained the motive behind Guru's inability to once again earn nomination for the coveted Artiste of the Year category at this year's Ghana Music Award UK.
Shatta Wale,EL,Kofi Kinaata,Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will be vying for the coveted artiste of the year award.
There had been mixed reactions within the showbiz fraternity as to why the CEO of NKZ Music and the "Kokompe' hitmaker Guru who had six nominations ahead of all the artistes excluding sarkodie,failed to earn the nomination for the coveted top award.
,”You see its quite confusing isn't it? Okay,for somebody to qualify for the artist of the year category, it's not just about the singles you have released; its about your sales, shows and the impact you make to the UK people...bear in mind it's Ghana Music Awards UK and not Ghana Music Awards like you do there in Ghana...Shatta Wale,EL,Sarkodie ,Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata all came and promoted their works here and played many shows but Guru didn’t do that”, Nana Slick delineated exclusively to Razzonline.com via telephone from UK.
According to Nana Slick,the voting platforms and procedures which should've been made available to the public on Saturday 15th July 2017 in the media and social media platforms will rather be made available before the end of this week.
The 2nd annual Ghana Music Awards UK plaques will be presented to the winners on Saturday, 16th September, 2017 at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center), 9 The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6DS.
Ghana's Rap executioner Obrafour and 'Sponsor' hitmaker Ebony are some of the artistes who are going to thrill patrons with electrifying performances on the night.
